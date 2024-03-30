Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Expands By 72.1%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 29th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BENF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.24) million for the quarter.

In other Beneficient news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BENF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beneficient in the second quarter worth about $8,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beneficient in the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Beneficient in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beneficient in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beneficient in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

