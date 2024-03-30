Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Rises By 78.9%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BENFW. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beneficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beneficient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Beneficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BENFW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

