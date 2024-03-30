Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Expands By 131.6%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the February 29th total of 88,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Biotricity Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY opened at $1.48 on Friday. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biotricity will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

