Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Expands By 32.1%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAERW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAERW. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

