Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Expands By 125.9%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
Bunzl stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Bunzl
