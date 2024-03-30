Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Expands By 125.9%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunzl stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

