Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Expands By 129.8%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $7.14 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.24%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

