Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Grows By 123.4%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the February 29th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ COYA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 82,948 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

