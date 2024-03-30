Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Grows By 123.4%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the February 29th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Coya Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 82,948 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.