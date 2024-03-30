Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Grows By 125.7%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

FJP opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

