Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Grows By 125.7%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
FJP opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $55.44.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.