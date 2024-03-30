Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Grows By 56.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $197.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $916.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
