Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Grows By 56.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $197.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $916.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

