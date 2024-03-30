Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Drops By 64.1%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Velan Price Performance
Shares of VLNSF stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Velan has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.
About Velan
