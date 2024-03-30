Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Drops By 64.1%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Velan Price Performance

Shares of VLNSF stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Velan has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

