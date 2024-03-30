Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Drops By 56.1%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 29th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU opened at $1.94 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.