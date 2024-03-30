Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Rises By 24.9%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 29th total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worksport by 49.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Worksport by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Worksport during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worksport during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Worksport during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WKSP opened at $0.58 on Friday. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Worksport ( NASDAQ:WKSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 2,018.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

