Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Grows By 33.3%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:XBIOW opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $23.16.
About Xenetic Biosciences
