Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Grows By 33.3%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:XBIOW opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing XCART, a personalized chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company engages in the development of biologic drugs and therapeutics. It advances cell-based therapeutics targeting the B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

