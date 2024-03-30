Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Increases By 33.3%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.3 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.