Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Expands By 47.2%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Zoomcar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR opened at $0.61 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66.
Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.
About Zoomcar
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.
