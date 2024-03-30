Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Expands By 47.2%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR opened at $0.61 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCARGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoomcar at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

