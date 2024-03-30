Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Daktronics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Daktronics in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Daktronics by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 96,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

