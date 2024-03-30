Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $266.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.31 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,868,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 518.8% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,852,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $3,644,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.