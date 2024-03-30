SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 97,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 190,353 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $837.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 33.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,676,490.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

