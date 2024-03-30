Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $296.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

