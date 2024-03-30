Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $298.49

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $298.49 and last traded at $297.60, with a volume of 32911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.80 and its 200-day moving average is $275.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

