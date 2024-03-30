Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

SLDB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $502.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 150,356 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

