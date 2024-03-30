SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading Up 0.1%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 13,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 39,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

