SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 6%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 74,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 382,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

SOS Trading Up 11.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOS in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SOS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.