South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
South Mountain Merger Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.
About South Mountain Merger
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than South Mountain Merger
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.