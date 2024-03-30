SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter.

SGQRF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

