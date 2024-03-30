SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter.
SouthGobi Resources Price Performance
SGQRF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
About SouthGobi Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SouthGobi Resources
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.