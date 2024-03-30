SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Constant Guidance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 7.3% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,585 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 425.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,853,000 after purchasing an additional 274,858 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

