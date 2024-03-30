SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 233,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 582,211 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $30.82.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

