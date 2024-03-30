SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 526,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the previous session’s volume of 112,086 shares.The stock last traded at $42.87 and had previously closed at $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,300,000 after acquiring an additional 206,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

