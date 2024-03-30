SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Constant Guidance Financial LLC

Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 181.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $397.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

