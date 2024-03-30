SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

