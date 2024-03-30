SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.24

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 75904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.