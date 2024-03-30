SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,731 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $76,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPLG stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

