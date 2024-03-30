SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

