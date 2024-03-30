SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.63

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.63 and last traded at $111.59, with a volume of 691698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,678,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

