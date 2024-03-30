Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $16.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday.

CXM stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

