Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Sprinklr Stock Down 5.7 %

Insider Activity

CXM stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 735,699 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

