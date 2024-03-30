Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $14.32. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprinklr shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1,084,006 shares.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr
Insider Activity at Sprinklr
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr Stock Down 5.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.