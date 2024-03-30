Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $14.32. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprinklr shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1,084,006 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

