Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.98) per share, with a total value of £79,050 ($99,898.90).

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,609 ($20.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,388.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,569.62. Endeavour Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,231 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($28.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,830.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently -15,476.19%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

