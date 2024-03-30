Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica Sells 100,000 Shares

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STWD stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

