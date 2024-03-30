Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE:STLA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

