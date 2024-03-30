Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,317 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 1.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after buying an additional 207,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

