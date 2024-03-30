Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $123.37 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

