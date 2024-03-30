Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

