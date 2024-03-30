Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

