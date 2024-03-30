Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

