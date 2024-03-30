Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $24.68 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $357.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

