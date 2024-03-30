Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

