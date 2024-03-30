Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $606,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $259.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.