Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.