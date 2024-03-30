Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 2.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $130.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

